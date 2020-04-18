Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 247.6% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 14,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

