CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

