Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 247.6% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 14,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

