Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 303,628 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.63% of Yeti worth $109,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 156,687 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yeti by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 444,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 157,936 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth about $81,317,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Yeti by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock worth $397,456,228 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Yeti stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

