Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,358.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

