Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

