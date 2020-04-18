First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 665 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

