Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

