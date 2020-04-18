Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $70,767,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $526.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

