Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

