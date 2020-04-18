CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.21.

CME Group stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

