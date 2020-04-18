Empirical Finance LLC Sells 20,700 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

