Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

