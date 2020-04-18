Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

