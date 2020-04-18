Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $157.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.04.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

