Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 104,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

