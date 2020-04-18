Arden Trust Co Has $257,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $76.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

