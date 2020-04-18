General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by MAI Capital Management

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

GE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

