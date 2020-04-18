Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $313,996,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,164.87.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $991.80 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $926.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,083.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

