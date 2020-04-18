MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

NYSE:HII opened at $195.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $231.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

