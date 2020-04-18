Arden Trust Co Sells 300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

