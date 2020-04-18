Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

SCHW stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

