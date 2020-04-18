Ballast Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after acquiring an additional 465,201 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of YUM opened at $84.17 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

