Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Baxter International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 656,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

