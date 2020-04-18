Bailard Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,411 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.