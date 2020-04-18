Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.82.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.