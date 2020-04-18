Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,683,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWE stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

