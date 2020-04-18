Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of CAT opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

