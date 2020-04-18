iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

