iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

