Bailard Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $97.78 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

