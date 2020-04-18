Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $244,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

