Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,649 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trupanion worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trupanion by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,853,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 747,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,866 shares of company stock worth $1,246,641 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

