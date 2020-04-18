Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $342.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

