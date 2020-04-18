Bailard Inc. Sells 505 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

NYSE:AXP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ballast Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc.
Ballast Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc.
Baxter International Inc Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN
Baxter International Inc Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN
Bailard Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bailard Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co.
Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co.
Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in NorthWestern Corp
Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in NorthWestern Corp
Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc.
Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report