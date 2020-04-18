Bailard Inc. Sells 505 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

NYSE:AXP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

