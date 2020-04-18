Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 849.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

