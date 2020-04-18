Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down to $2.05

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.05. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 1,761,774 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $342.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

