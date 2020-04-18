Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down to $2.05

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.05. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 1,761,774 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $342.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.
In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.
