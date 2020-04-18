AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $12.69

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.69. AES shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 4,451,145 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Also, CFO Gustavo Pimenta bought 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 10.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 34.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $8,667,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

