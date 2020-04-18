Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $199.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

