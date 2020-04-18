Empirical Finance LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $265.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day moving average of $290.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.