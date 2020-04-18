Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

