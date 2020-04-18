Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $146.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

