Empirical Finance LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of PM opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

