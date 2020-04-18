Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

