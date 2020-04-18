Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,530,000 after purchasing an additional 84,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 138,073 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

