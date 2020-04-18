Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,229 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

