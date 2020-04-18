Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of AXP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

