Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.