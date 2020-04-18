TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

