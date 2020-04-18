MAI Capital Management Sells 1,210 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

